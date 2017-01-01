New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign veteran catcher Jose Lobaton | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 2m
... d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki are penciled in to share catching duties for the Mets next season. But that didn’t stop the Mets from adding depth, signing vetera ...
Tweets
-
#Mets have announced the addition of righty Anthony Swarzak. Full details: https://t.co/SJXEGEc0AOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey @jerryblevins, seems like we need a potential top 5 nickname list for @ASwarzak51. Here it goes. 1. the Swaz 2.…It's official, we've signed Anthony Swarzak. #Mets https://t.co/1zvk7XDYXQProspect
-
None of us could ever argue with one Bryan Pol's ranking of Stars Wars films, but having 'The Last Jedi' at No. 4 n…As of now, my #StarWars rankings: 1. Empire 2. A New Hope 3. Return of the Jedi 4. #TheLastJedi 5. Rogue One… https://t.co/E2rlrw2Ly9Blogger / Podcaster
-
I love him already. #MetsWith my first tweet as a @Mets I would like to say HELLLOOO @JerrySeinfeld #uncleLeoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dammit. I don’t know. You’re right. We’re screwed.@ChrisCarlin @BartScott57 and @MaggieGray have Zero % chance of being good! What the **** do we do now?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BMonzoWFAN: I asked Mike if he had a way to get me tickets for Wrestlemania 29 at Met Life....he asked how many... I said 4...… https://t.co/hH3Edb5VJ9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets