New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com

Mets sign RHP Anthony Swarzak | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

... Share Email Copy Link Print FLUSHING, N.Y., December 15, 2017 - The New York Mets today announced that the club signed RHP Anthony Swarzak to a two-year contr ...

Tweets