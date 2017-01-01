New York Mets

Blogging Mets

Checking in on 2018 Mets Payroll

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 17s

... (actual) Michael Conforto: $600,000 (est) Brandon Nimmo: $600,000 (est) The Mets have $76,250,000 tied up in committed salaries for next season. The arbitrat ...

Tweets