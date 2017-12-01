New York Mets

nj.com
23912106-standard

MLB hot stove: Yankees trade talks include Manny Machado, Evan Longoria; Latest on Yu Darvish

by: Randy Miller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... reported, but Kinsler’s contract allows him to veto trades to 10 teams, the Mets were one of the 10 and the four-time All-Star refused to budge from his stan ...

Tweets