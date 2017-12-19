New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-856813702

New York Mets best case scenario for the remainder of the offseason

by: Justin Birnbaum Elite Sports NY 3m

... arket. The 32-year-old shortstop was also grabbed by the Angels, leaving the Mets with their options dwindling. With Cozart and Kinsler off the table and Jona ...

Tweets