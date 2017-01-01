New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Plawecki confident platoon with d'Arnaud can work in 2018

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

... FL, USA; Charlotte Stone Crabs pitcher Burch Smith (35) (Jasen Vinlove) The Mets selected RHP Burch Smith from the Rays with the No. 6 pick in the Rule 5 Dra ...

Tweets