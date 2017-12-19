New York Mets

Rising Apple
843904938-arizona-diamondbacks-v-los-angeles-dodgers.jpg

Mets have interest in Adrian Gonzalez for some strange reason

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 13s

... forced to miss the entire postseason with a back injury. The last thing the Mets need is another first baseman with a bad back. We had one of those already, ...

