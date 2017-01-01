New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets eyeing free agent Adrian Gonzalez to play first base
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 41s
... in 49 major league games this season. Sandy Alderson made it clear that the Mets were not overly impressed with Smith, who arrived in the major leagues out o ...
Tweets
-
Fair point. He did face his customers.@Ackert_NYDN Be nice to see the Wilpons do this!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vince Carter is coming to Brooklyn to face #Nets probably for the last time https://t.co/keJoSH6jLqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stephen Curry will be out even longer now https://t.co/l7FO1N3DrFBlogger / Podcaster
-
So funnyMarlins Man now addressing Jeter. Asks Jeter, “do you know who I am.” Jeter says, “I’ve heard of you.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Free Agent Rumors: Moustakas, Cahill, Mets, Dodgers, Hirano, Indians, Twins https://t.co/20u3O1W4rxBlogger / Podcaster
-
I am sad that I did not get to see Derek Jeter face Marlins Man.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets