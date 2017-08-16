New York Mets

nj.com
23247223-standard

Dodgers break luxury tax record, while Yankees drop

by: Randy Miller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... alty is just $1.4 million. Yankees trade talks include Machado, Longoria The Mets and Phillies are two big-market clubs that never have paid luxury tax. Here ...

Tweets