New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10238270

AJ Ramos Involved In Another Rumor That Won’t Pan Out

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

... e Ramos is traded for Jurickson Profar. And then after Familia gets hurt the Mets’ closer will be Anthony Swarzak and everyone will say “See? Good thing the M ...

Tweets