New York Mets

Daily News
Phillipsmets21s-9eg-web

Ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips defends Wilpons: ‘They aren’t cheap!’

by: Zachary Ripple NY Daily News 3m

... e for one second the Wilpons knew what Madoff was doing,” noting that, “The #Mets had a $155M payroll in ‘17. That’s not cheap! The #Indians, #Astros, #DBacks ...

Tweets