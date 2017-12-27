New York Mets

Rising Apple
864809306-league-championship-series-new-york-yankees-v-houston-astros-game-seven.jpg

Mets: Could Todd Frazier come to Queens?

by: Christina Cola Fansided: Rising Apple 58s

... e dark for since David Wright disappeared. Frazier actually fits well in the Mets line up. He only hit .213 on the year last season but with 27 home runs and ...

Tweets