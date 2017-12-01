New York Mets

Mets Merized

Yanks, Mets and Blue Jays Have Called About Josh Harrison

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

... s. At third, he was good for 2 DRS and a 0.9 UZR across 341 2/3 innings. The Mets have shown interest in Ian Kinsler (ultimately traded to Angels) and Jason K ...

Tweets