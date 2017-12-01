New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10203530_154511658_lowres

Shopping at the Dollar Store: Daniel Nava, 1B/OF

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 8h

... oven at the major league level. That need combined with the unlikelihood the Mets spend big on this perceived need brings be to Daniel Nava. The veteran switc ...

Tweets