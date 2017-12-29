New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10308449

Jose Bautista could be a decent find for the Mets

by: Joshua Tessler SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9h

... e Blue Jays declined his team option for the 2018 season. If you recall, the Mets have a history of bringing former Toronto Blue Jay sluggers to town. Remembe ...

Tweets