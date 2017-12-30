New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
New York Mets in rumored war with Yankees for Josh Harrison

by: Alan Schechter Fansided: Empire Writes Back 6h

... w York Yankees, who also are interested in pitcher Gerrit Cole. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among a handful of other clubs that have contacted ...

