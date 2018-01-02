New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_7655-e1514923853931

40th Anniversary of the 1978 Mets Part 2

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6h

... host and two promising rookies. 1978 laughs in your face. First up, the 1978 Mets have no choice but to hype Steve Henderson and Dan Norman.  Dan who?  The ot ...

Tweets