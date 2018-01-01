New York Mets

Reese Kaplan -- Does Moneyball Work for the Mets?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 4m

... aking a walk.  Perhaps that is why, if Sandy Alderson is indeed modeling the Mets on this approach that he’s not big on the traditional power hitters, but you ...

