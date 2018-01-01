New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
4973b4e7e2465fa2c434b00d9513d66c

Roster review — Phillies just better than Mets, Marlins, Braves

by: NBC Sports Philadelphia Yahoo Sports 7h

... rlins: Dan Straily, Wei-Yin Chen, Jose Ureña, Dillon Peters, Justin Nicolino Mets: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo First ...

Tweets