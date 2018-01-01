New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nationals, Braves, Phillies Pursuing Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 38s
... .T. Realmuto. Or in other words, everyone in the NL East except the New York Mets. Both Yelich and Realmuto have recently voiced their displeasure with the di ...
Tweets
-
Henrik Lundqvist is thriving with age, so who's to say #Rangers need to go all-in now? https://t.co/D71G8vrSt2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
-
Shake Shack is very good, BUT I did forget Five Guys. Excellent — and underrated fries. Now do what you must.@ChrisCarlin Shake shack is garbage, 5 Guys far superior, and for that reason I'm out on afternoon driveTV / Radio Personality
-
You have to.....@ChrisCarlin Giants would be fools to not keep OBJ long term, right?TV / Radio Personality
-
10 for 10 in stolen bases in HS, O’Hara. #Facts@ChrisCarlin Disrespectful to all felines!TV / Radio Personality
-
Game 6 in AZ 2001. Me and Mike do a show, and he buys 2 tix at $800 per 5 rows behind Yankees dugout. Begged him no…Enjoyed your stories about the big man in the #PowwaChare the night of the radio city event @ChrisCarlin hour about… https://t.co/ma4Z4hSAS8TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets