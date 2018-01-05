New York Mets

The Mets Police
Maxresdefault

A billion dollars worth of land for $1 and you worry about the roster?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... tter who the owners are.  Why is the city selling things off for a dollar?   Mets Police Morning Laziness: let's say McCutchen in headlines and get clicks! Ad ...

Tweets