New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10199343

Jarrod Dyson is an intriguing potential platoon partner for Juan Lagares

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... two 3+ WAR seasons: 2014 and 2016. What makes him the most ideal fit for the Mets, though, is that he is left-handed. His career platoon splits complement Lag ...

Tweets