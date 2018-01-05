New York Mets

Mets Report John Delcos
Aaub071

Mets’ Monitor McCutchen And Moustakes … More Dreaming

by: John Delcos New York Mets Report with John Delcos 7s

... utchen will be paid $14.75 million in 2018, which is manageable even for the Mets, but I’m not making that deal for a rental that won’t put them into the play ...

Tweets