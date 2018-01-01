New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-953fae19f61642b7d8db8a94e3cbb8ef_crop_exact

Jenrry Mejia, Mets Agree to Contract to Avoid Arbitration Despite PED Suspension

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 33s

... to a contract for the 2018 season.  of FanRag Sports reported Mejia and the Mets settled for $1.729 million, but the right-handed pitcher is unlikely to coll ...

Tweets