New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
482069496.jpg

Mets, Jenrry Mejia settle on 2018 salary, avoid arbitration

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11h

... d to the bullpen on a permanent basis. In 56.1 innings as a reliever for the Mets that year, he had a 2.72 ERA with a 24.3% strikeout rate, an 8.5% walk rate, ...

Tweets