New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News: Mejia settles with Mets, still banned for life
by: Jonathan Maseng — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51s
... ks. By Jan 6, 2018, 9:00am EST Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images Meet the The Mets settled with Jennry Mejia, avoiding salary arbitration. Unfortunately, he’s ...
Tweets
-
RT @erikmal: a very good thing that i really needed this week was this q&a with @david_j_roth: https://t.co/a0Av7hzsppBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Carlos Gomez could be a fit for the Mets, at least in a hypothetical world. https://t.co/CjUqaOMu9OBlogger / Podcaster
-
Feels likes it’s coming, which probably means Carlisle is about to score against the run of play.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If I had a choice between one year deals - I go with Frazier over Moustakas[Mets Merized Online] Morning Briefing: Choose Your Flavor: Frazier or Moose https://t.co/yamqTgbJxV #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
I looked into my crystal ball and here is what I see for the 2018 Mets and their fans! https://t.co/YPIcYInMgoBlogger / Podcaster
-
special note to all in.port st lucie who.bought my book and I know there was a bunch of you that did -come out to t… https://t.co/qbXnSRCN4aBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets