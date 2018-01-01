New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jason-kipnis-a939f4a8b023762e-678x381

Morning Briefing: Kipnis Off The Table

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 2m

... Kipnis and stick him at second base. Kipnis was said to be a Mets target but appears the Indians have changed course. The Mets may have altere ...

Tweets