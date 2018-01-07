New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
864809306-league-championship-series-new-york-yankees-v-houston-astros-game-seven.jpg

New York Mets: Todd Frazier would be an interesting choice

by: Alan Schechter Fansided: Empire Writes Back 1m

... akes a player’s contract down a few pegs, potentially putting Frazier on the Mets radar. Would he be a good choice? Frazier would certainly be an interesting ...

Tweets