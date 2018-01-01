New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Las%252bvegas

New Las Vegas Manager and Coaches

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 59s

... es.  In 2017, he served as pitching coach for Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets.                 DeFrancesco, 54, has compiled 33 seasons overall in profess ...

Tweets