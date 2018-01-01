New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese%252527s%252bpieces

Reese Kaplan -- So What Do They Do With All Their Revenue, Anyway?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 1m

... signage at the stadium as well.  What other sources of revenue exist for the Mets?  Well, Citibank kicks in a cool $20 million for the naming rights to Citifi ...

Tweets