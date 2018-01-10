New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets reportedly agree to three-year, $39 million deal with Jay Bruce
by: JT. Teran — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
... eported as a deal for $39 million over the next three seasons, helps out the Mets in a couple of key areas. There are questions that Michael Conforto may not ...
Tweets
-
WWE takes big, intimate step toward potential Ronda Rousey splash https://t.co/EwLjNuKhEIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TaylorMadeGolf: BEST. DRIVE. EVER.* *DJ's drive from 430 yards to 6 inches is the closest tee shot any @PGATOUR player has hit fro… https://t.co/gW0pu2a6WBPlayer
-
An actual free agent agreement! Jay Bruce is going back to the #Mets: https://t.co/x0y4JptZv2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Bet on Jay Bruce and His Revamped Approach https://t.co/EvHDpcBGgrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheHoffWFAN: If you missed it Jay Bruce is on the #Mets again. Here is @stevesomerswfan breaking the news https://t.co/ilzXZLxlClTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets