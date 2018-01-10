New York Mets

Rising Apple
815151638-colorado-rockies-v-new-york-mets.jpg

Mets reportedly agree to three-year, $39 million deal with Jay Bruce

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... eported as a deal for $39 million over the next three seasons, helps out the Mets in a couple of key areas. There are questions that Michael Conforto may not ...

Tweets