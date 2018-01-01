New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_10186716

Mets sign Jay Bruce to 3-year deal

by: Chris Cotillo SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 42s

... ns 31 in early April, hit .245/.313/.482 with 37 homers in 153 games for the Mets after being acquired in a deadline deal with the in 2016. He is the top free ...

Tweets