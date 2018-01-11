New York Mets

The -30-
Blank

A Q&A with Howard Megdal on starting a political journalism website, the meaning of “objectivity” and covering women’s sports

by: jed012788 The -30- 33s

... he less you are serving your readers. I got asked similar questions about my Mets reporting, with a history and public record of the fact I grew up a Mets fan ...

Tweets