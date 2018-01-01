New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Poll: How do you feel about the Jay Bruce signing?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1m
... And we’ll also have to assume that Cain would have performed as well for the Mets as he does with wherever he winds up in reality. And we also have to factor ...
Tweets
-
Hot Mets take: rebuilding last year's offense would be just fine, it was the pitching that killed them.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rumor has it #metstwitter has had talks with trading you to Cincy.Now let’s get Walker Grandy and Reed here and try it again with Thor taking 34 turnsBlogger / Podcaster
-
That's not to say that any of the ex-Mets are sub-par players. They're quality. But Mets brought back same team in… https://t.co/zDdXYKUZ1RBeat Writer / Columnist
-
As Mets look at 2B and options include Walker and Reyes, one thing sticks with me: A source mentioned toward end of… https://t.co/sY9PhDY4mKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We’ll give you one guess. https://t.co/JWWOrW8zONBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets signing of Jay Bruce is fine, but hardly exciting for a team with so many needs https://t.co/8p0oqZoKVCTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets