New York Mets

North Jersey
636423840149623470-ax071-43a4-9

Mets' Matt Harvey receives slight raise after rocky 2017 season

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... AY BRUCE: BETTER?  While teams were interested in Harvey this offseason, the Mets decided to keep him after manager Mickey Callaway and pitching coach Dave Ei ...

Tweets