New York Mets

Rising Apple
832104470-new-york-mets-v-new-york-yankees.jpg

Mets agree to terms with Jacob deGrom, avoid arbitration

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 52s

... ng hitters. This surely contributed to his career high in ERA as well. Next: Mets agree to one-year, $7.9 million deal with Jeurys Familia This is the first y ...

Tweets