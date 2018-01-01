New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_10277259

MLB free agency: Mets sign Adrian Gonzalez

by: Anthony Spaulding SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 4m

... aying $17 million and Dodgers paying $4.5 million. This is good news for the Mets, as it is likely they will sign him for the major-league minimum of $545,000 ...

Tweets