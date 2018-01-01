New York Mets

Daily News
535064708

Mets, Adrian Gonzalez agree to deal: source

by: N/A NY Daily News 1m

... how much Dominic Smith, who was a late-season call up in 2017, impresses the Mets. A five-time All-Star, Gonzalez, 35, compiled a .242/.287/.355 slash line in ...

Tweets