New York Mets

Sporting News
Adrian-gonzalez-cropped_1otlmavfgore11ulfz2g4ywuup

Mets make low-risk move on Adrian Gonzalez

by: mdinitto@sportingnews.com (Marcus DiNitto) Sporting News 1m

... was not on the Dodgers’ World Series roster. Signing Gonzalez is part of the Mets’ “effort to add depth, experience and insurance,” according to Newsday, and ...

Tweets