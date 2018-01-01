New York Mets

Mets Merized
La-me-paul-blair-20131228

Paul Blair: The One Who Got Away

by: Barry Duchan Mets Merized Online 7s

... ter is tough to excuse. Obviously, the Orioles saw something in him that the Mets didn’t and drafted him as a first-year player for $8,000 while the Mets were ...

Tweets