Palladino: Gonzalez Deal Serves Purpose, But Mets Need To Fill Real Holes
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 4m
... ing too address the need for a starter at either second or third. Unless the Mets fill one or both of those holes, the task of improving on their 92-loss seas ...
This is a really good move for Washington. Thought he may be a fit for Mets due to verstility.Source confirms: Free agent Howie Kendrick in agreement with #Nationals on two-year, $7M contract. Deal is pending… https://t.co/UNDXTsEPR1Beat Writer / Columnist
Risk Assessment: https://t.co/wjpe9GBWbxBlogger / Podcaster
My IG feed just informed me yesterday that Terry Collins was firedThank you to Instagram for informing me the Mets signed Jay Bruce this morningSuper Fan
The Steelers infighting has begun #nflplayoffs https://t.co/kzTA8y2gQcBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: If Brewers Sign Moustakas, They Could Trade Travis Shaw to Mets https://t.co/SYhFHXvEf9 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets missed the boat on this one. Steal for Nats.The Washington #Nats are closing in on a two-year, $7 million deal for versatile free-agent infielder/outfielder Howie KendrickBlogger / Podcaster
