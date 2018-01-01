New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Thomas-szapucki-donovan.0

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2018: 6, Thomas Szapucki

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43s

... a (Low-A): 6 G (6 GS), 29.0 IP, 24 H, 10 R, 9 ER (2.79 ERA), 10 BB, 27 K The Mets took a gamble when they selected Thomas Szapucki with their fifth-round pick ...

Tweets