New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dtwuz3hvmaaido8

Mets Officially Announce Jay Bruce At Citi Field

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

... n place and I’m excited to get back to work.” Over 153 career games with the Mets after being acquired at the trade deadline on Aug. 1, 2016 from Cincinnati, ...

Tweets