New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Jay Bruce has ‘unfinished business’ as he returns to Mets | Newsday

by: The Associated Press January 17, 2018 11:44 AM Newsday 1m

... 2018 11:44 AM Jay Bruce says he has “unfinished business” with the New York Mets. Bruce was back at Citi Field on Wednesday, a day after finalizing a $39 mil ...

Tweets