New York Mets

North Jersey
636517917146415245-ax034-4596-9

Even after adding Jay Bruce, Mets have room for another significant addition

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 1m

... be a contender in 2018.  Despite a 70-92 record in 2017, Bruce believes the Mets can bounce back and return to the playoffs like they did in 2016 when he hel ...

Tweets