New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Desmond_lindsay_2017_milbtv

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2018: 3, Desmond Lindsay

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... en in the system, he has shown tantalizing flashes of the potential that the Mets’ scouting team saw in him, but has had trouble staying on the field. Thanks ...

Tweets