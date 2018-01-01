New York Mets

North Jersey
636433608285142138-alds-yankees-indians-njha-7-

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway played a role in Jay Bruce's return

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... @MattEhalt Published 11:27 a.m. ET Jan. 18, 2018 CLOSE Mets beat writer Matt Ehalt recaps Jay Bruce's press conference with the Mets on ...

Tweets