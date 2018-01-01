New York Mets

nj.com
24032929-standard

Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: If Dominic Smith is better player, I'll step aside

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... onzalez was signed late Saturday night, it looked as though the Mets were ready to drop Smith and replace him with Gonzalez.  As it turns out, Go ...

Tweets