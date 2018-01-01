New York Mets

Mets Minors
Cut-e1504295454114-300x206

MMN Top 50, 14-12: Arms, Arms, Arms!

by: Teddy Klein Mets Minors 4m

... his elbow, causing him to take a pay cut of about $900,000, and allowed the Mets to sign 11th rounder Cameron Planck for a $1,000,001 bonus. Kay then underwe ...

Tweets