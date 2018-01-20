New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario putting in work for 2018 (Video)
by: Billy McInerney — Elite Sports NY 8h
... a video of him working out on Twitter. Rosario, who will make up half of the Mets double play combination this season (most likely with as the other half), is ...
Tweets
-
Rockets just served notice to the Warriors https://t.co/mKoltE9HqfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Errol Spence Jr. shows why he's The Truth https://t.co/JJ9JvgxbTIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CorneHogeveen: @QBConvention have to say. This looked really cool. Lots of fun pictures at my time line. #QBC18Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jasoncfry: Brandon Nimmo is giving us Wyoming 101 and it’s seriously the most adorable thing ever. #mets #QBC18Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jasoncfry: Todd Hundley talking about Piazza hitting balls in BP to the fair marker at Shea for Tommie Agee. I love love love… https://t.co/n2Fyxo0HqXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets